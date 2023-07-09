Asmaa Al-Husseini (Khartoum)

The Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, is hosting meetings, with the participation of Sudanese parties, the United States, the United Nations, and Saudi Arabia, with the aim of reaching a political settlement that ends the crisis in Sudan, while prominent Sudanese political forces launched an initiative to end the crisis in the country that includes unifying peace initiatives and forming a caretaker government. This came as the clashes renewed. violence with various types of weapons in Khartoum.

US diplomatic sources said yesterday that US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Vee will participate in the meetings of the Quartet of the IGAD in Addis Ababa on Sudan.

Other sources also confirmed the participation of the United Nations, the United States and Saudi Arabia in the meetings aimed at reaching a political settlement to end the crisis.

The Quartet of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in East Africa (IGAD) includes the foreign ministers of Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Djibouti.

In the context, the leader of the Forces of Freedom and Change, Khaled Omar Youssef, announced the arrival of a delegation from the Sudanese civil forces to Addis Ababa, as part of several regional visits to reach a settlement.

Youssef indicated that the visit aims to communicate with regional and international actors to accelerate efforts to establish peace in Sudan, pointing out that the civil forces will spare no effort to end the crisis.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Darfur region and the head of the “Sudan Liberation Movement” Minni Arko Minawi proposed compiling initiatives aimed at ending the crisis in Sudan into one national initiative that begins with a ceasefire and the formation of a caretaker government.

Minawi stressed the necessity of “holding negotiations between the two sides of the crisis, provided that they coincide with a national dialogue that includes transitional measures that are part of the constitutional political movement.” Saleh Mansour, a leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement, told Al-Ittihad that the meetings and consultations of the Darfur movements will focus on ways to end the crisis in the country, especially in the Darfur region, pointing out that the challenges and concerns are common between Sudan and Chad, as the continuation of the crisis in Khartoum and its expansion in Darfur were It has enormous negative repercussions on the situation in Chad in all respects, especially at the security and humanitarian level. In terms of security, violent clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces were renewed, yesterday, in the capital, Khartoum, with heavy and light weapons.

According to eyewitnesses, the clashes broke out south of the capital, Khartoum, with heavy and light weapons. According to witnesses, the cannons were heard, with flames and smoke rising over the area.

Other witnesses reported that the city of Bahri, north of the capital, Khartoum, witnessed violent clashes, with the sounds of artillery being heard.