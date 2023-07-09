Ahmed Mourad (Cairo)

Economists and development experts considered the “COP 28” conference hosted by the UAE at the end of this year as a development locomotive for the transition to a green economy that would radically change the world map during the coming period, with the growing number of major and sustainable projects that depend on paid green investments. Incentives and aspects of support provided by climate conferences.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, the experts stated that the Climate Summit in the UAE is a real opportunity to enhance environmental sustainability standards, expand the use of green diesel, green hydrogen, building standards, enhance transport efficiency, urban planning, diversify sources of clean energy production, and other fields. The green economy that always leads the various sectors.

Khaled El-Shafei, the economist and head of the Capital Center for Economic Studies in Cairo, explained that the COP 28 conference represents an important and influential catalyst in the course of regional and international strategies concerned with the transition to a green economy, as it is one of the most important ways to confront climate change and reduce its dangerous repercussions on human life.

The economist told Al-Ittihad that “COP 28” comes at a time when the world’s interest in green economy is doubling, which makes it a turning point and an actual and real beginning for the transition to building international partnerships and supporting green investments that support the global economy and maintain its balance.

According to some international estimates, the green economy works to improve the efficiency of natural resources and energy by investing in new and renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and thus the demand for conventional energy will decrease by 40% by 2050.

In addition, improving the quality and efficiency of agricultural soils, increasing yields by 10%, improving water use efficiency, and preserving and rationalizing water, which leads to a reduction of water demand in agriculture, industry, and housing by 20%.

The head of the Capital Center for Economic Studies believes that “COP 28” is the locomotive for the transition to the green economy, which brings about a radical change in the world map based on major and sustainable projects that depend on green investments during the coming period, driven by the incentives and aspects of support provided by successive climate conferences, most notably the COP conference. 27 and Cobb 28.

In 2021, corporate venture capital funds invested about $23.2 billion in activities in the climate change sector, a broad category that includes renewable energy, energy storage, and electric cars, knowing that the amount of investment is more than double the figure recorded in 2020.

According to estimates by the International Energy Agency, the world’s achievement of the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 would provide a cumulative market of $27 trillion for clean energy.

As for the expert on climate change and sustainable development, Dr. El-Sayed Sabri, he explained to Al-Ittihad that the green economy depends directly on environmentally friendly investment activities, as well as industrial activities that are far from carbon emissions that cause severe damage to the environment and climate. Previous and subsequent climate conferences.

Dr. Sabri stated that the discussions and discussions of “COP 28” will touch on a lot of issues and axes related to the green economy, which aims to achieve sustainable development, while preserving the elements of the environment and climate, and thus represents a new starting point towards the transition to a green economy, especially since global indicators indicate Green investments provide millions of job opportunities in various sectors.

The International Labor Organization expects that the green economy will provide approximately 24 million jobs around the world by 2034, while other estimates speak of 200 million new jobs that are likely to be provided by the green economy by 2050.