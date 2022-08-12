Ethiopia has completed the third stage of filling the reservoir of the Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, according to what Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced.
“What you see behind me is the complete third filling,” Abiy said in a televised speech from the site of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in the northwest of the country, which is the largest of its kind in Africa.
The water level in the tank has reached 600 meters, which is 25 meters more than it was at the end of the second stage of filling in the same period last year, according to Abyei.
Both Egypt and Sudan have repeatedly demanded from Ethiopia to stop filling the dam, pending an agreement between the three parties on the issue and the mechanisms for operating the dam.
The two countries stress that the large dam, with a declared capacity of more than 5,000 megawatts, and a capacity of 74 billion cubic meters, will harm their supply of water resources. Which Ethiopia denies.
The Ethiopian Prime Minister had given the green light to operate a second turbine out of 13 decisions on the Grand Renaissance Dam, which is expected to double the amount of electricity produced by Ethiopia.
