Google would be updating its web search results with a new feature that would allow it to run a game on Stadia, moon or Xbox Game Pass directly from the same web search results page we did. To find out was Bryant Chappel of The Nerf Report who shared this detail through Twitter.

As we can see in the video that Chappel published, after searching on Google for the Control Ultimate Edition game, among the results a button is shown through which, with a single click, the Remedy game is run directly on the browser without further delay.

As it turns out, this new feature isn’t currently available in all browsers, although Google’s search updates would be expected to gradually reach all search engines, as has been the case with Stadia updates.

The feature also works for Amazon’s cloud gaming platform @AmazonLuna! Definitely not as seamless, but still faster than downloading, updating, and jumping into a game. pic.twitter.com/JkvQi0ZcYj – Bryant Chappel (@BryantChappel) August 11, 2022



Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) games can also now be launched directly via the Google search results page. pic.twitter.com/LeYbBk7SFH – Bryant Chappel (@BryantChappel) August 11, 2022



This is undoubtedly a very interesting feature and that further simplifies the life of those who use the cloud to play the titles of the various catalogs.