A deflagration caused by incorrect handling of an ethanol oven caused major damage to a Frankfurt apartment. The pressure wave blew through the walls, but no one was injured.

DThe pressure of a deflagration caused a wall to collapse in an apartment in Frankfurt's Fechenheim district on Sunday night and even caused the outer wall to move by two centimeters. The accident happened when the resident of the apartment wanted to fill an ethanol oven with fuel. According to the fire department, no one was injured.

According to the fire department, the person affected, whose apartment is on the third floor, first informed the caretaker. He discovered that an outside wall had also shifted and alerted the fire department. They arrived with several vehicles, but were unable to do much because there were no flames. Finally, a structural engineer and the Technical Relief Agency (THW) were called in.

A spokesman for the fire department said the expert had banned entry to the bathroom, into which the pressure wave had pushed an interior wall, and the balcony. The THW employees then worked until the morning to at least temporarily secure the statics of the building. (ing.)