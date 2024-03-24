Santos Conrado died after being stabbed in the chest. The injuries caused by the knife hit his vital organs. His murderer then dismembered the body, distributed it in garbage bags and scattered them around the house. He did not go far to dispose of the mortal remains of the 71-year-old man who just two months ago had rented him a room in his house on Joaquín Costa Street, in La Felguera. Everything indicates that the motivations for the crime were economic in nature and aggravated by a “difficult” coexistence between the two.

The autopsy performed on the dismembered body at the Institute of Legal Medicine has made it possible to fully identify the victim and determine the cause of death: stab wounds. The forensic examination has allowed us to conclude that the dismemberment was carried out post-mortem and that the date of death would be approximately five days before the discovery of the first bag with mortal remains. It was Friday morning, when a neighbor on Gijón Avenue, located just below the house where the victim and the aggressor lived, went out to his garden and found a very unpleasant surprise: a garbage bag in whose Inside there was a mutilated leg. With the spotless sock.

The rest of the dismembered parts appeared nearby. The last one was found yesterday morning: it contained the head. From the first steps of the investigation, as EL COMERCIO reported, suspicions focused on the 39-year-old roommate. He fell into several contradictions with the agents, to which he added that the neighbors declared that the days before the macabre discovery he was seen transporting packages in a cart. The investigation focused on him, he was transferred to police stations and yesterday he was finally arrested. He is expected to be brought before the Langreo court tomorrow, Monday or Tuesday if the Specialized and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV) of the Asturias Police Headquarters chooses to exhaust the maximum 72 hours established.

According to the investigation, the arrested person dismembered Santos Conrado using tools inside the house. He spent several days and during those same days, when his neighbors asked him about the absence of the septuagenarian, he gave several versions. He first assured that he was admitted to the HUCA due to a deterioration in his delicate state of health (he had heart and breathing problems that forced him to even carry an oxygen cylinder). The next day he reported, at the insistence of residents on the same street, that he “had been kidnapped by some Russians.” It was all vague excuses with little credibility, until on Friday the first bag was located just a few meters from the scene of the crime.

The alleged murderer did not try to flee after dismembering the body into at least five parts and disposing of them. In fact, he himself would have been the one who opened the door of the house to the agents when they arrived at the scene that same morning. He claimed that he had not seen Santos for days and then told several contradictory versions when they delved into the interrogation.

The house on Joaquín Costa Street has been thoroughly inspected by the Scientific Police in search of evidence and indications and to determine the tool with which he supposedly dismembered his landlord and victim.