02/21/2024

The average prices of hydrous ethanol last week rose in 14 states and the Federal District, fell in 10 and remained stable only in Amapá and Sergipe. The data is from the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP) compiled by AE-Taxas. At stations surveyed by ANP across the country, the average price of ethanol rose 0.85%, from R$3.55 per liter in the previous week to R$3.58 per liter.

In São Paulo, the main producing and consuming state with the most evaluated stations, the average price rose 1.79%, from R$3.93 to R$3.97. The biggest percentage drop in the week, 5.18%, was recorded in Amazonas, where a liter went from R$4.25 to R$4.03. The biggest percentage increase occurred in Ceará, 7.80%, with a liter rising from R$4.23 to R$4.56.

The minimum price recorded this week for ethanol at a gas station was R$2.75 per liter, in São Paulo. The highest price, of R$5.99, was recorded in Rio Grande do Sul. The lowest state average price, of R$3.19, was observed in Mato Grosso, while the highest average price was recorded in Amapá, of R$ 5.19 per liter.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country rose 4.68%. The biggest increase in the period, 12.44%, was recorded in Rio Grande do Norte. The biggest drop in the month was observed in Rondônia, -1.43%.

Competitiveness

Ethanol was more competitive compared to gasoline in 14 states and the Federal District last week. In the period, on average at the stations surveyed in the country, ethanol had a parity of 62.15% compared to gasoline, therefore favorable in comparison with the petroleum derivative. Industry executives note that ethanol can be competitive even with parity greater than 70%, depending on the vehicle in which the biofuel is used.