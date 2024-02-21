A resident of Zheleznogorsk was accused of calling for terrorism due to online comments.

A resident of Zheleznogorsk was accused of public calls for terrorism due to comments online. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the Russian FSB department for the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

As the department clarifies, the man published comments on his page on the social network VKontakte calling for a violent change of the constitutional system and aggressive actions against government officials. A criminal case has been initiated against him under Part 2 of Article 205.2 (“Public calls for terrorist activities using the Internet”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Previously, a criminal case under the article on public calls for terrorism was opened against US Senator Lindsey Graham (included in the list of terrorists and extremists). The reason for this was his speech on the Fox News channel, where the politician called on Russians to make attempts on the life of the President of the Russian Federation.