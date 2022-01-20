Eternals It had a fairly bumpy ride through theaters and by specialized critics. Even so, he would seek to break through at the 2022 Oscars. For now, and to the delight of UCM fans, the film is already on Disney Plus. But, you may want to review it carefully, especially in its original language, since the footage includes the participation of a protagonist of Item.

Eternals currently has a 48% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes critics. Photo: Composition/Marvel Studios

As part of its arrival at the aforementioned streaming, the tape directed by Chloé Zhao has released some deleted scenes. One of them with Kit Harington’s Black Knight; while the second lets us see Makkari with Sprite ‘summoning’ Thanos.

However, new material from the feature film has been published and many have identified one of the main faces of the terrifying That: Andres Muschietti.

Star of It in Eternals

The Enertainment Tonight portal has shared a compilation of bloopers from the shooting of Eternals. In the video we see the protagonists of the film dancing and having a good time between scenes. In that context, the appearance of a main star of It has surprised and infuriated fans.

Specific, It is Bill Skarsgard who has a cameo in the UCM tape . If you didn’t notice him, it’s because he plays the deviant Kro. In that sense, the final cut shows him with CGI, unlike behind the scenes, which comes out with his motion capture suit and his face can be seen.

The presence of the actor, famous for giving life to the clown Pennywise in the aforementioned horror saga, has angered his followers, who believe that they could have given him a more important role. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter users.

“The most wasted actor the MCU has ever seen. I hope he gets another chance.”

Fans react to Bill Skarsgard’s involvement in Eternals. Photo: Twitter capture.

“I’m still surprised to find out that he was in this movie. But I would definitely love to see him play another character in the MCU.”

“They wasted such a great actor for a character who literally does nothing.”