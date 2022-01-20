Now what Activision Blizzard Belongs to microsoft, the community has a lot of questions about the future of franchises like Call of Duty, Crash, Overwatch, Diablo, and more. We don’t have the slightest idea what the plans are going to be Xbox In the long term, however, the idea of ​​having a Smash Bros.. with characters from these series is one of the favorite ideas among fans.

In theory, Xbox you could create your own version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimateand including various characters from all the previously mentioned IPs, as well as others from Bethesda, but this does not necessarily mean that the green team will do it. However, in social networks the community has already begun to express itself in this regard, and they want this idea to eventually become a reality.

Honestly making a roster concept for that rn pic.twitter.com/8TqK1Ww6pG — SquiddyMan (@SquiddyMan47) January 18, 2022

Obviously, it would be one of the most ambitious projects that Xbox could produce in the future, which is why it is currently seen as a rather complicated concept to carry out. Maybe when things calm down a bit, phil spencer and your team might consider something like that. For now, we have no choice but to dream about it.

editor’s note: It would certainly be interesting to see Microsoft create its own version of Smash, and the kinds of changes that would apply to the already well-known formula for this type of game. With so many legendary franchises under its name, this hypothetical crossover would definitely turn heads.

Via: Twitter