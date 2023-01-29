The clash between Blancos and Basques is back again, Liga and Champions up for grabs: a precedent from 2004 could have turned into crime news

The only bomb we might witness? A great shot by Valverde from the edge. A spark? Yes, a cue from Vinicius Junior and Kubo. Sound an alarm? Maybe when Benzema wanders undisturbed in the penalty area. It sounds difficult to combine a bomb squad lexicon with Real Madrid-Real Sociedad, a direct match that is worth a piece of the championship (the Blancos have to chase after Barça and missteps are no longer allowed) or a Champions League investiture, that of the Basques who have returned to make San Sebastian shine. And yet, no later than 18 years ago, the Bernabeu match risked having his crime colleagues write headlines.

Panic — On December 12, 2004 Real Madrid-Real Sociedad was interrupted at 1-1 after two goals copied in volleys: Ronaldo called, Nihat answered. Minute 88, the announcer announces that it is necessary to evacuate the stadium, the referee has already whistled three times, a general stampede towards the Bernabeu exits. The reason for the suspension: in the headquarters of the newspaper “Gara” an anonymous phone call has just announced that there is a bomb at the Bernabeu. A package placed under one of the stadium steps, ready to explode. When the signal arrives in the plant, panic is created: in ten minutes they are all out. The bomb, according to the anonymous phone call, should go off at 21. At 22 nothing happened. The Bernabeu still shines with its own light, fortunately. See also Juventus-Sassuolo, Dionisi: "Mature performance, start again tonight"

Escaped danger — The alarm, however, is immediately claimed by ETA, the terrorist organization for Basque independence, which moreover has chosen the ideal match to take the field: the most Real team in the universe (in the middle of the Galactico period, moreover ) against the pride of San Sebastian, the Basques of Sociedad. ETA has already hit the blancos; two years earlier, during the Champions League semi-final played at home against Barcelona, ​​a car bomb exploded near the Bernabeu causing 17 injuries. This time the stadium is searched by the bomb squad, but there is no trace of explosives. Narrow escape, yes. But those remnants of the match are still to be played. And the final minutes of the ideological clash between the center and the periphery of Spain are scheduled for January 5, 2005.

Finished music — The second round of Real Madrid v Real Sociedad lasts about as long as Bohemian Rhapsody: six minutes. At the time of the sharp “Galileo” scientist Zidane converts a penalty earned by Ronaldo. The Basques don’t have the strength or even the time to react: the music is already over, the friends are leaving. Without haste, fortunately: not even a shadow of bombs. See also Rome-Lecce, in goal Arturo Calabresi, son of Biascica of the Boris series

