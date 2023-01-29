The Iranian authorities have launched an investigation into the causes of the explosion at the facility of the Ministry of Defense – an ammunition factory in the city of Isfahan. On Sunday, January 29, the agency reports IRNA.

No casualties have been identified as a result of the incident, and an investigation into the causes of the incident has been launched.

It is noted that three members of the Heydari National Security Commission of Iran are planning to visit the site of the explosion.

A powerful explosion thundered at a military plant in Isfahan on the night of January 29. A spokesman for the plant’s security service said there were no casualties in the explosion. It was noted that the attack caused minor damage.

The Russian Embassy in Iran reported that on the evening of January 28, around 23:30, an attack was made on the plant using drones. It was clarified that as a result of the operation of the air defense system (air defense), one drone was shot down, two more devices were intercepted and destroyed.

The embassy noted that there was no information about the injured citizens of the Russian Federation as a result of this incident.