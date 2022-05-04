The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, presided this Wednesday at the Roman Theater of Cartagena at the signing of the sponsorship agreement between the Federation of Troops and Legions of Carthaginians and Romans, represented by its president, José Antonio Meca, and Estrella de Levante, with its general director, Pedro Marín, at the helm.

The brewery and the Carthaginians and Romans agreed on a sponsorship for the next seven years with the common goal of continuing to improve the festivities with a cultural and leisure offer that attracts more visitors. The agreement includes a concert, in addition to boosting all the troops and legions with aid during the weeks of festivities and the acquisition of a new felucca, among other novelties. Pedro Marín, director general of Estrella de Levante, highlighted in his speech that “as the motto of the troops and legions says, only those who love their history are capable of sharing it, and at Estrella de Levante we love to share and we love history, for what this collaboration is going to be one more example of teamwork and improvement».

Marín explained that in recent years Estrella de Levante has actively participated in the collaboration with the main sports, gastronomic, cultural and leisure actors in the city, such as La Mar de Músicas, the Jazz Festival, FC Cartagena, the Carnival of Cartagena, Hostecar, Puerto de Sabores, Magoga, tapas routes, La Ruta de las Fortalezas… “Work over the years that has ultimately led us to establish a very special collaboration for the brewery, the agreement with Carthagineses and Romanos ».

Marín highlighted the “excellent organization of the Federation’s board, their predisposition and ability to negotiate, always taking into account the needs and objectives of Estrella de Levante, something that is very much appreciated and that has been decisive in achieving the objective”. Marín also wanted to draw attention to “the near future that awaits Cartagena, with a unique leisure offer in the entire Levante area, which will attract more tourists than ever”, and thanked the mayor of the city for her willingness to collaborate , Noelia Arroyo, as well as that of the president of the Port Authority, Yolanda Muñoz