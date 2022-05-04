Although it is not a novelty that Sergio Agueroa 33-year-old former Argentine striker and recently retired from professional activity due to a heart problem, is broadcasting live as he has done throughout the pandemic, his appearances are now more constant as he has been hired by Star Plus.
Reacting to the most important matches on the planet, “Kun” yesterday had to comment on Villareal-Liverpool with a luxury guest, Maxi Rodríguez, and it was there that the one who appeared in Independiente revealed his exchange of messages with no less than Juan roman riquelme.
“If Roman calls you? If you can’t play anymore, neither can I.. Today Juancito wrote me. But he does not hear the audio. For me he called me because he wants to stream (laughs). Can you imagine Roman streaming? It wouldn’t be bad huh“, began the “Kun”, between laughs, as usual.
Already in the complement of the Champions League match where Liverpool eliminated the Yellow Submarine, the “Kun” spoke again about the greatest idol in the history of Boca, who was on a trip, in his role as leader, to Bolivia where he ” Xeneize” will face Always Ready.
“Look who wrote to me?! Juan Román Riquelme. Eye eh. He doesn’t even know I’m on stream. He told me: ‘I’m glad you’re well!’. Shall I send him an audio? ‘What are you doing Juan, Romi? I’m here working on stream. On Star Plus. I’m here with Maxi Rodríguez, he sends his regards. People send you his regards. We’re watching Villarreal vs. Liverpool, your former team. Maxi already knows everything you’re doing, it seems he’s alive with you. Nothing pa, if you want to send a hello to the people who love you. Hug'”, Sergio told him, with that characteristic naturalness.
#exchange #messages #air #Sergio #Agüero #Juan #Román #Riquelme
