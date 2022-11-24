Chaname Star I knew that I wanted to be a singer since I was little. Over the years, she managed to fulfill one of her dreams: to be recognized in Peru for her talent. The singer knew fame up close after joining the Corazón Serrano group, with which she recorded various songs.

However, few know that her income was different from that of some other vocalists in the orchestra.

Who is Estrella Chanamé?

Estrella Chanamé is a Peruvian singer. At an early age she knew her love for cumbia and she decided to make her way in Peruvian music by participating in various orchestras. one of them was serrano heart, cast that catapulted her to fame. In addition, she was part of the front of the group Lleida.

Estrella Chanamé, singer. Photo: Estrella Chanamé/Instagram

Estrella and her passage through Corazón Serrano

In July 2017, Corazón Serrano announced the brand new entry of Estrella Chanamé as the sixth vocalist of the orchestra and with them the young woman participated in various national and international tours.

Subsequently, the cumbia group announced their new song “Forever Goodbye” in the voice of Star. The song received good comments from the public and thanks to this he managed to record more songs such as “The world at your feet”, “Caro you are paying”, “Since I saw you”, “I have to forget you”, “Mix gray sky” and “Bring beer”, a duet with Nickol Sinchi.

How did Estrella join Corazón Serrano?

In a recent interview for the digital channel Púnchale play, Estrella Chaname provided details of how she was admitted to Serrano Heart.

“It was a blessing, even when it happened I was studying, a surprise,” Estrella commented, later revealing that unlike the national castings that the group does, she did it through an audition.

“ It fell from heaven (the opportunity to enter Corazón Serrano), many say that it was not difficult for me, but it is not true. I did not have a casting, but I did audition, there were already selected girls, nothing was said, but I went, I passed a filter and then they called me “ narrowed.

Singer announced his retirement from the group

Chaname Star He was working with Corazón Serrano, when suddenly, a year after he joined, the group announced to the surprise of his followers the end of his employment relationship with the singer.

The group led by Edwin Guerrero had a meeting with Chanamé to renegotiate his contract, but they did not reach an agreement. “We have just finished a meeting with Estrella Chanamé. Both parties have decided not to renew the work contract, so he will no longer belong to our group as of this date, ”said Corazón Serrano in a statement published on his Facebook at the end of July 2018.