TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 was announced on the street official by the Italian team Race Ward Studiowho will therefore pick up the baton from KT Racing to deal with an undoubtedly fascinating franchise, inspired by one of the most dangerous and spectacular competitions ever.

After making RiMS Racing (here the review), the creative director Marco Ponte and his collaborators will therefore try to have their say with the third episode of a series that at the beginning struck for the sensation of speed and the approach, but which so far has lacked something to stand out.

“After the excellent feedback we have received for RiMS Racing, we are happy to be able to put all our experience at the service of this incredible driving game,” said Ponte a few hours before the opening of Milan Games Week 2022.

“As a team of developers who have such a passion for motorcycling, it makes us proud to be able to create an official game that recreates an event considered legendary by fans around the world.”

For the moment TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 has not been shown either with trailers or with images, but we assume that the materials will arrive in the next few hours.