He can get shot in the butt”, is the response that Governor Rubén Rocha gave to the journalists who asked his opinion about the threat made by the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, to accuse him of being a “traitor” with the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for having signed the agreement to deduct 50 percent on drinking water bills for older adults and people with disabilities.

He explained that it does not have to prosper, because the mayor asked him to veto the agreement of Congress, but that the law gives him the power to give it the green light and order its publication in the Official State Gazette, so that it enters into force, which he did. . In addition to the mayors of the 18 municipalities of Sinaloa, only the mayor of Culiacán opposed the discounts.

And it is that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the national level promotes granting support to the most vulnerable groups, so none of his principles are being contravened. But since the beginning of the current administration, not only Estrada Ferreiro, but also the mayor of Mazatlán, Guillermo Benítez, have behaved like bullies. “El Químico” forcefully insists on holding the port’s carnival, without taking into account the conditions of the pandemic that will prevail at the end of the month.

“The ducks want to shoot the shotguns”, as the popular saying goes, and that is that both mayors feel very influential before officials of the federal government and President AMLO himself, but they do not take into account that Rocha is the highest legal authority and politics in the state and that they are also obliged to watch over the citizen’s well-being and put aside their little whims.

The two at the time aspired to be candidates for the governorship, and have aspirations to be nominated as senators or seek the governorship again as soon as their terms are over, but the confrontations between officials of the Fourth Transformation do not benefit anyone, on the contrary they hinder the development of the state. We must be aware of the outcome of these disagreements.

Potpourri. The president of the PAN in Ahome, Ariel Aguilar, has practically disappeared from the political scene in recent days, perhaps he was shaken by the attack on his business, or his relations still do not fit very well with the new state leader of the party, Roxanne Rubio.

In the weeks that have elapsed since 2022, Ariel has had only two informative sparks: when he called on the municipal authorities and the population to declare the land rescued from the extinct sugar mill a cultural space and then when he gave his opinion on the plebiscite for the election of trustees. From then on nothing is known about him.

RIGHTS. For human rights defender Óscar Loza Ochoa, there is a latent risk of backsliding in this matter in Sinaloa and even more so in the municipalities, despite Governor Rubén Rocha’s interest in fully complying with respect for individual guarantees. Police corporations are the ones that face the most complaints for violations.

