It will be a pivotal year for the career of Alex Rins in MotoGP. The Spaniard, now a veteran in the premier class, has consistently shown that he is a very fast and talented driver, but has run into many misfortunes and misfortunes linked to injuries that affected him when it was time to finalize the result. The 2020 World Championship won by his teammate Mir is an example of this, but the current balance of the grid still leaves room for his world dream with Suzuki.

Rins is about to expire with the Hamamatsu House: there are many rumors about what will happen in the coming months, but Alex is not too unbalanced: “It’s amazing how all the journalists ask me what will happen, if there will be a renewal or not, but we didn’t even run the first race. – declared a Sky Sports – I’m happy because we did a good job during the winter tests, better than in other years, and let’s see what will happen“.

Last season was particular at Suzuki, after the departure of Davide Brivio. The absence of one of the main supporters of the title has violated the balance in the Japanese garage, so much so that Rins himself hopes for his return: “I miss Davide, I must be sincere. I’m pushing hard to get him back here, but the Suzuki bosses are enough and they don’t tell me anything “ the Catalan closed with a smile.