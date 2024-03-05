Estonia | A whole ship was revealed under Tallinn with rats: “The discovery of the century”

Finnish conservators Heikki Häyhä (left) and Eero Ehanti are responsible for the conservation of the nearly 700-year-old Hanseatic ship, the kogg, in Tallinn.

An extraordinary wreck was unearthed from the Finnish tourists' walking route in the port of Tallinn. Inside it were found two rats, dozens of pointed leather shoes and Europe's oldest compass.

Qun excavator scooped up the sand and exposed the edge board of the wreck, the archeologist Mihkel Tammet was already standing at the edge of the pit, ready. It was March in 2022.

Another wreck, or actually pieces of it, had been found years earlier on the same lot. They had been moved to the Estonian Maritime Museum. It seemed unlikely that another wreck would be found, but the antiquities department of the city of Tallinn had decided, just in case, that work could only be done under the supervision of an archaeologist.