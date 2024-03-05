Home page World

Star presenter Ellen DeGeneres' selfie at the 2014 Oscars with numerous Hollywood stars became a viral hit. But who has been canceled long ago?

Los Angeles – Legendary moments have written many Oscar awards. The posthumous award for the late Heath Ledger and his performance as Batman's adversary “Joker”, the faux pas with “La La Land” and “Moonlight”, Will Smith's slap in the face for Chris Rock – or a photo that goes around the world should.

This refers to the legendary selfie of presenter Ellen DeGeneres, who quickly pulled out her smartphone at the 86th ceremony of the venerable Academy Awards in 2014 – and shortly afterwards saw an armada of stars in her photo. Shortly before the 2024 Oscars – at which a German actress, Sandra Hülser, could be honored – the question arises: Who were the Hollywood greats in the selfie again? And who of them is still allowed to take control of Hollywood?

Legendary Oscar selfie: Presenter Ellen DeGeneres gathered the Hollywood elite in one photo in 2014

The organizers of the Oscars probably long for moments like this: in 2014, star presenter Ellen DeGeneres was supposed to bring plenty of glitz and glamor to the award ceremony, which is sometimes described as old-fashioned. Because when the now 66-year-old, who was hosting the event at the time, pulled out her smartphone, Hollywood's elite posed for the snapshot that immediately went viral.

Hollywood stars among themselves: At the Oscars 2014, presenter and host Ellen DeGeneres (center, white jacket) pulled out her smartphone and invited everyone to pose in a friendly manner. The likes of Jennifer Lawrence (red dress) and Bradley Cooper (to the right of DeGeneres) didn't need to be told twice. © imago/archive image

It reads like a who's who of the acting industry: Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Peter Nyong'o Jr., Channing Tatum, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong'o and Ellen DeGeneres – maximum star power in one picture.

That was 2014, “12 Years a Slave” won Best Picture at the Oscars, and Matthew McConaughey and Cate Blanchett each took home a Best Actor award. And ten years later and therefore shortly before the Oscars in 2024, where Sandra Hülser can hope for an award for her performance in “Anatomy of a Case”?

What happened to the Hollywood stars from the Oscar mega-selfie of 2014?

From the aforementioned mega-selfie from the 2014 Oscars, some actors and actresses are still extremely successful. These include Bradley Cooper, who is once again in the running for the coveted gold trophy for his directing work and his portrayal of composer Leonard Bernstein in the film “Maestro”, Julia Roberts and the tireless Meryl Streep.

Jennifer Lawrence and Channing Tatum are also still active, even if both have recently been seen less frequently in films or have not always had the greatest success with their blockbusters.

The selfie initiator back then, Ellen DeGeneres, was extremely successful with her talk show for almost 20 years and was a big star in the USA. Her show ended in 2022 due to controversy. The presenter was accused of creating a charged, toxic atmosphere behind the scenes.

Oscar selfie didn't bring luck to everyone: Brad Pitt with good luck in the game and bad luck in love

For Brad Pitt, two years after the Oscar selfie, a private low blow followed: the separation from actress Angelina Jolie. This was followed by a years-long divorce battle between the former Hollywood dream couple. After all: Brad Pitt knew how to cope with the end of love professionally and won the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor in 2020. He owes this to his portrayal of Cliff Booth in the Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

Lupita Nyong'o will probably remember the selfie from the 2014 Oscars forever. Back then, the actress won her first Oscar for her performance in “12 Years a Slave” – and continued to be successful afterwards. By the way, her brother Peter was the only non-famous person to pose in the selfie ten years ago.

Unprecedented crash: After Oscars selfie, Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual harassment – he is now scorned in Hollywood

Jared Leto continues to be successful with his alternative rock band 30 Seconds to Mars – and has also become a seasoned actor. At the 2014 Oscars, the now 52-year-old won Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Dallas Buyers Club.” This was followed by engagements in “Suicide Squad”, “House of Gucci”, “Morbius” and the remake of “Ghost Villa”, in which he was less convincing – as were the films themselves.

The last of the 2014 Oscar contenders also made a name for himself in a negative sense, albeit in a completely different respect. This refers to Kevin Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner who became known to a larger audience again in the 2010s through the Netflix production “House of Cards”.

Spacey still knew how to show his laughter in the Oscar selfie, but he has since forgotten this. Three years after the award, he was accused of sexual harassment in several cases. Spacey had to go to court, a criminal trial took place – and the US actor was acquitted on all counts in July 2023. Since then, Hollywood hasn't wanted to have anything to do with him anymore; really big roles have been a long time coming. Or do you know the films “Bilo jednom u Hrvatskoj” and “L'uomo che disegnò Dio”? (han)