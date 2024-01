Friday, January 12, 2024, 16:08



| Updated 5:18 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Its 15 nominations make '20,000 species of bees' a favorite for the Goya gala, which will be held in Valladolid on February 10. Estíbaliz Urresola (Bilbao, 1984) recognizes that while she was filming her debut film in Llodio, the town where she grew up, “like…

This content is exclusive for subscribers