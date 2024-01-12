In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the UAE continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”.

The total relief aid for the 68th day reached 10,256 tons as of Friday evening, distributed among a cargo ship, 139 relief planes, and 209 land transport trucks.

The operation also included treating 1,874 injured people, including 395 who were received in the country, and 1,479 injured people who were received and provided with the necessary treatment at the Emirati field hospital in Gaza, in addition to establishing 3 water desalination plants with a production capacity of one million and 200 thousand gallons per day.