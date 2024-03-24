At the beginning he received advice that he still has not forgotten. “A colleague told me that, to know whether or not to accept a project, she would think about whether it brought me any of the three Ps: pleasure, prestige or money.” Thanks to his iconic Stockholm role in The Money Heist, Esther Acebo (Madrid, 41 years old) found herself with the unusual sum of the three requirements and with an unprecedented global phenomenon that she now has to leave behind. To achieve this, the performer returns to the stage leading the cast of A question of forms, new adaptation of Neil LaBute's black comedy that will raise the curtain on the Madrid Infanta Isabel Theater from this April 4th.

It is the first time he returns to the theater after the boom of The Money Heist. How do you handle being the headliner?

I feel the responsibility of being involved in an important project and character. I haven't stepped on the stage for a while, but before the series I had done, above all, theater. It's a bit dizzying: before going on stage you want to dig a hole in the ground and leave, but at the same time it's a wonderful feeling.

More than two years after the end, how are you getting along with the series?

Very bright things also have a big shadow. I am lucky to have been in a series that has gone around the world, but I want to continue growing. Recently they stopped me in a gallery and said: “You are the one from From lost to Rio”. You don't know how excited I was to be recognized for something different.

Do you give your curls any percentage of your professional success?

They are a hallmark that, however, has haunted me as a complex for years. Not only as a teenager, when I started working as a director of casting He told me that with my curly hair I could never play a leading man. I came to accept it, but it was great to be able to work accepting the naturalness of who I really am.

We are not used to seeing characters with curly hair in audiovisuals…

And many have written to me to thank me. In the end it is hair, it is something superficial that can be changed in a thousand ways, but it is important to embrace diversity. I wish I could sneak in now through a little window of my colewhen they called me “lion king”, and telling me that being different will end up working in my favor.

His partner Itziar Ituño recently starred in a controversy that jumped into the political arena. Do these types of episodes restrict your expression?

It is important to stay true to yourself. I have demonstrated against the genocide in Gaza, and I have encountered everything: from expressions of gratitude to others saying atrocious things to me. Itziar is a wonderful aunt and she has my full support.