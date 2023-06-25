The origin of the name Stephanie goes back to Greek culture, Deriving from the word Στεφανος (stephanós), which means “victorious”, “crowned” or “laureate”. Over time this name was Latinized and became Stephanus.

However, we cannot talk about the origin of Estefanía without mentioning its close relationship with the male name Esteban or Estéfano. Although it is an old name, it was in the 60s when Estefanía began to gain popularity in various countries around the world.

He name Stephanieas the feminine form of Esteban, has a literal meaning of “the one who is well crowned”, “the one who is victorious” or “the laureate”. It is one of the denominations with the most variants and translations into other languages, which highlights its influence and presence in different cultures.

Estefanía is characterized by being a name full of power and standing out for a prominent personality. Women bearing this name are strong and direct, displaying independence in all their actions, like the Baby Name Guide.

Are social and affectionate people, enjoying spending time with loved ones. However, they often have a hard time making new friends and trusting those who haven’t been by their side forever.

Those called Estefanía are determined and strive to achieve their goals autonomously before asking others for help. Although they always try to be friendly, their strong character can set them apart from others a bit. Despite this, their determination and ability to fend for themselves make them powerful and admirable women.

