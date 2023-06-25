Goal is determined by international agreement; chemical element can cause health problems

Brazil is committed to removing all fluorescent lamps from the market by 2025. This goal was defined last year at the 4th meeting of the COP (Conference of the Parties) of the Minamata Convention. The idea is that they will be replaced by LED lamps, which consume less energy and do not contain heavy metals.

Fluorescent lamps emerged to replace the old incandescent ones, with the promise of being more economical and durable, and do not emit heat, but contain mercury in their composition, a highly toxic metal.

“Mercury can cause ataxia, neuromotor, neurological problems, it is teratogenic [organismo que, estando presente durante a gestação, produz uma alteração no desenvolvimento]in the formation of fetuses, it is quite toxic when linked to the neurological issue and can lead to death”, says biologist Alexandra Penedo de Pinho, from UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro).

Recycling is a powerful tool, but still insufficient. According to Reciclus (Brazilian Association for the Management of Reverse Logistics for Lighting Products), 33 million fluorescent lamps have been recycled in the last 6 years in the country, about 5 million per year, less than the total that arrives annually. In 2022, 12 million light bulbs were imported.

“The challenge is very big because people need to be aware that there are several residues that are harmful to the environment. And the environment is already suffering the consequences through natural disasters. That residue that we throw in a place that is not the right one, it has consequences for the world”, says Camilla Horizonte, operations manager at Reciclus.

In recycling, the components are separated: glass, metals and phosphoric powder can be reused. The mercury is extracted through these pipes connected to a charcoal filter, which is then sent to a special sanitary landfill.

The press office for Development, Industry, Commerce and Services and the Environment did not comment on the matter until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.

With information from Brazil Agency.