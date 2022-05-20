The largest essential oil company in the world, the American doTerra will build a R$ 50 million factory in Brazil. The unit, in the city of Joinville, in Santa Catarina, will increase the company’s distribution capacity in the country and contribute to reducing cost fluctuations, according to Helton Vecchidirector general of the company in Brazil.

“With lower costs, product availability and a more solid presence of the brand in the market, we will make Brazil a production and distribution hub for doTerra in the world.”

(Note published in issue 1274 of Revista Dinheiro)