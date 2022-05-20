The Le Mans race gave the Ducati many reasons to smile, but also some headaches. Enea Bastianini won his third success in seven seasonal races, succeeding as a satellite rider on an unofficial Desmosedici, in the 2021 version. the most tempting card for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer to aim for that riders world title that has been missing since 2007. But in addition to the present, Ducati also needs to think about the future. In the duel in the land of France, Bastianini clearly defeated what could be his next boxmate in the official team: Pecco Bagnaia.

Between the driver from Chivasso and his compatriot from Rimini there was no lack of a few digs which, combined with the outcome of the battle on the track seen last Sunday, portends a potential sparks in the case of a cohabitation of the couple under the same roof starting from 2023. Two roosters in a chicken coop are always a ‘luxury’ problem, especially if both can take the Ducati to the top of the world, but still need to be managed. The dg of Ducati Corse will be charged and honored, Gigi Dall’Ignawho however appeared optimistic about the possible coexistence of the two fastest Italian drivers of this period: “They are two extremely strong riders – commented the red manager during an interview with Corriere della Sera – but only one in the end wins. Sure, some rust can build up, but they are two very smart guys. They understand the limit. I don’t think it would lead to a fight“.