Essay | The pain of giving birth was so infernal that I thought I was going to die – “Mommy should just bite the bullet and take it”

First-time author Hanna Päivärinta’s chest hurt so much during childbirth that she thought she was going to die. Why isn’t traumatic birth experiences talked about, even though they can affect the rest of your life, she wonders.

Week before the calculated time, I swing my hips on a large exercise ball. I repeat the breathing techniques I learned in maternity yoga childbirth coaching.

I suffered from severe pregnancy sickness for a long time, but now it’s over. The upcoming birth feels like an exciting event that I almost look forward to. I trust my own body and strength, I am sure that everything will be fine.