The Leon piece of the ‘Púnica case’ comes to trial eight years after the case was uncovered in the province. Next Thursday, the former mayor of Cartagena José Antonio Alonso and his partner, the alleged successor of the plot Alejandro de Pedro, will sit on the bench. The Public Prosecutor imputes the crimes of embezzlement of public funds in competition with falsehood and fraud and asks for a total of five and a half years in prison for each of them.

There will also be two former Popular Party officials in that province, the former president of the Diputación Martín Marcos Martínez and the former chief of staff Pedro Vicente Sánchez. At the center of the plot are the online reputation and consultancy work commissioned by Martín Marcos, Alonso and De Pedro for the award of contracts for the San Isidro ski resort.

For these events, the former inspector of the Diputación Manuel Jesús López Sánchez and an employee of Alonso, Guadalupe Caballero, are also accused, in addition to the companies that carried out the work, Eico Online and Madiva Editorial, who would have received some 90,000 euros of public funds from irregular shape.

In its indictment, the Prosecutor’s Office claims for Martín Marcos, former president of the Provincial Council, the highest penalty, 8 years in prison, for the crimes of embezzlement of public funds in competition with falsehood, fraud and influence peddling.

The prosecutor reports that Alonso and De Pedro worked since 2010 for various public administrations, thanks to the political contacts treasured by both. Together they controlled a group of companies that allowed them to obtain public contracts in exchange for carrying out personal image work, online reputation and positioning on the network for their company Eico Online Reputation Management SL for the authorities that were in charge of said administrations. , internet service consultant.

They were also in charge of improving the public image of politicians, neutralizing, when necessary, negative news. «For this purpose, they used the Madiva company, owner of dozens of digital newspapers, which acted as replication engines for fabricated news, without any journalistic interest. Many of these newspapers remained asleep without updating, known as ‘zombies’, “explains the prosecutor’s letter.

In 2012, De Pedro and Alonso Conesa captured the then president of the Provincial Council, Isabel Carrasco, as a client, with whom they agreed to work to “clean and care for” their reputation on social networks.

After the death of Carrasco, who was assassinated in 2014, the reputation services continued with Martín Marcos as acting president of the Diputación and would have been paid in a “sneaky” manner through the simulation of institutional advertising hiring.