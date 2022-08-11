On Tuesday, two hundred people attended the proclamation of the White Bullfighting Fair offered by the former bullfighter and graduate in Fine Arts from the University of Valencia, Luis Francisco Esplá, brilliantly presented by Vicente Candel. Among the attendees, the painter Nicolás de Maya who, together with Luis Fernández, is the author of the Blanca running of the bulls poster.

“I am here sharing many things with you, such as respect for traditions, and it is said by a person who began in the 70s and ended with the bull of this century,” said Esplá, 65.

After extolling “good fans of bullfighting, not bullfighting” and affirming that “there is no show more civilized than this one”, the right-hander from Alicante praised the bullfights scheduled by the Blanca City Council and his pleasure in having chosen good stud farms, such as Los Hands.

The mayor of Blanca, Pedro Luis Molina, and the Councilor for Celebrations, Vicente Candel, presented him with a case of wine and a plaque in recognition for extolling and spreading the art of bullfighting. Before and after the proclamation, the Musical Group of Blanca offered a concert with bullfighting pasodobles that was to the liking of the attending public.