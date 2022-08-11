Image of Albert Einstein’s Princeton office taken in 1955. Ralph Morse

A few years ago, when physicist Richard Feynman met his colleague John Henry Schwarz in the elevator at the California Institute of Technology, he smiled wryly to ask, “How many dimensions are you in today, John?”

With this joke, Feynman was presenting to his colleague a matter as serious as that an elephant could not enter that elevator, no matter how much it was theorized about it. But let’s go by parts or, better, by moments. Because, at first, we can find ourselves in Einstein’s office, in his work room, where the physicist searched and searched for a formula that would express the Theory of Everything, a symmetrical equation of a few centimeters where the movement of the expanding cosmos would be integrated. along with the dance of invisible particles.

Einstein died without finding the aforementioned theory, he was left with the desire to read the mind of God and transform his reading into a pair of algebraic expressions sprinkled with unknowns. It could not be. Every time he tried to unify the theory of the very large with the theory of the very small, the difficulty arose, namely, the expanding universe conflicted with the behavior of subatomic particles.

The next instant can be found when the Hadron Collider (LHC) showed that the only thing achieved with its action had been a tiny part of the Theory of Everything expressed in the Higgs boson or God Particle; an important discovery, on the other hand, to understand the origin of the mass of subatomic particles.

However, beyond the moments that take us away from a solution that slips through our fingers, the physicist Michio Kaku enlightens us about String Theory as a valid principle to connect all physical phenomena known to date. With the aforementioned String Theory, it would be possible to harmonize the paradigms of quantum mechanics and general relativity. Michio Kaku explains it in his new installment recently published in Spanish under the title God’s equation (Destiny). With the didactic style that characterizes him, Kaku presents elementary particles as modes of vibration of tiny strings, similar to rubber bands. To put it his way, the universe is made up of vibrations, and electrons and quarks are just different notes on the same string.

If we pay attention to Kaku, we can come to understand what question our universe is answering and, with it, know what is on the other side of a black hole. But if we continue with the journey that takes us to read the mind of God, we find ourselves with a disadvantage, with a dimensional impediment, because in string theory the dimensionality of space-time is fixed in ten dimensions.

With this, the universe could have had ten dimensions at its origin, and as the universe expanded, six dimensions shrank to minuscule. And here, at this precise moment, Richard Feynman would enter the elevator where he met his colleague, one of the fathers of String Theory: the physicist John Henry Schwarz.

It happened on a hot Californian morning, and Richard Feynmann spread his most ironic smile to put in evidence a theory that, if true, if our universe had originally had ten dimensions, our atoms would have to be infinitely smaller than they are. to be able to penetrate into such minuscule superior magnitudes. At the moment, it was as difficult as an elephant getting into that elevator.

