Esperanza Aguirre, Rosa Díez and Cebrián ask in a manifesto to boycott the Government’s actions due to the death of Franco

A manifesto signed by almost a hundred conservative politicians, intellectuals, journalists and artists calls for a “boycott” of government events to celebrate the arrival of democracy in Spain after Franco’s death 50 years ago. The signatories, among whom are prominent former leaders of the PSOE and intellectuals who over the years have been leaning towards the right, describe these events as a “civilist war coven.” Among those who subscribe to the text are Esperanza Aguirre, Federico Jiménez Losantos, Rosa Díez, Joaquín Leguina and Juan Luis Cebrián.
The manifesto, titled Against Franco: the Constitution is the only possible celebrationthe ‘Free and equal’ platform is promoted, which was presented in 2014 as a “cross-cutting civic movement.”
The scheduling of the events seems to them “a subterfuge” by the Government “to celebrate Franco’s death.” They consider that “not a few” victims of the war and the dictatorship had also been “victimizers,” that is, murderers, and they affirm that those who won the civil war “gave up the power they enjoyed” during the Transition.
Regarding the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, they align themselves with the main theses of the PP and Vox. “He arrived at Moncloa confronting everyone with everyone and today, as then, he walks supported by the crutch of lies. His seven years of Government have been those of the most serious political and institutional corruption in our democracy,” the manifesto states.
They believe that the acts are “a wall between Spaniards” and, also, a smokescreen with which Sánchez “tries to hide all his personal, political and moral misery, and that of his environment, and how many judicial processes corner him for corruption ”.
Furthermore, the signatories speak on behalf of all Spaniards (“we are already reconciled”) and also on behalf of the victims of Francoism. They also consider it necessary to forget what happened to avoid returning to an armed confrontation: “Without forgetting there is no peace,” the manifesto states.
They also point out that Sánchez, with these events, does nothing more than “remember the prolonged failure of the opposition to put an end to a decrepit and bloodthirsty dictator who died in bed and the loneliness and sacrifice of the few heroic fighters who fought him.”
Signatories of the manifesto, in alphabetical order:
Albert Boadella
Alberto González Troyano
Alberto Olmos
Alejandro Cercas
Alfonso Melendez
Alvaro Delgado-Gal
Ana Palacio
Andrew Herzog
Andrés Trapiello
Andreu Jaume
Antonio Elorza
Arcadi Sword
Bieito Rubido
Carlos Marmol
Carlos Miranda
Carlos Rodríguez Braun
Carmen Ladrón de Guevara
Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo
Clara Eugenia Núñez
Dolors Caminal
Emilia Landaluce
Enrique Baca
Enrique Gimbernat
Esperanza Aguirre
Federico Jimenez Losantos
Felipe Hernandez Cava
Felix de Azúa
Felix Ovejero
Fernando Rodríguez Lafuente
Fernando Savater
Francisco Llera
Francisco Rosell
Gabriel Tortella
Guillermo Diaz
Ignacio Varela
Inaki Arteta
Iñaki Ezkerra
Iñaki Viar
Javier Rioyo
Joaquin Leguina
Jon Juaristi
Jordi Canal
Jorge Antonino from Vivero Pérez
Jorge Bustos
José Ángel González Sainz
José Antonio Gómez Marín
José Antonio Montano
José Luis Corcuera
Jose Luis Pardo
José María Múgica
Juan Abreu
Juan Antonio Gómez-Angulo
Juan Fernandez-Miranda
Juan José Laborda
Juan Luis Cebrian
Julio Valdeon
Karina Sainz Borgo
Luis Alberto of Cuenca
Maite Pagazaurtundúa
Maite Rico
Manuel Toscano
Mario Crespo
Marta Rivera de la Cruz
Martin Casariego Córdoba
Mercedes Fuertes
Mira Milosevich
Miriam Moreno Aguirre
Miriam Tey
Nicolas Redondo
Octavio Ruiz-Manjón
Pablo de Lora
Paco Sosa Wagner
Paco Vazquez
Pedro Corral
Pelayo Ortega
Pilar Marcos
Rafael Latorre
Ramiro Cibrian
Ramon Rodriguez
Ricardo Cayuela
Rosa Belmonte
Rosa Cullell
Rosa Diez
Santiago Gonzalez
Teo Uriarte
Teodoro Leon Gross
Teresa Freixes
Tomas Pollan
Tomás-Ramón Fernández Rodríguez
Veronica Puertollano
Xavier Pericay
Yaiza Santos
