Esperanza Aguirre, Rosa Díez and Cebrián ask in a manifesto to boycott the Government’s actions due to the death of Franco

A manifesto signed by almost a hundred conservative politicians, intellectuals, journalists and artists calls for a “boycott” of government events to celebrate the arrival of democracy in Spain after Franco’s death 50 years ago. The signatories, among whom are prominent former leaders of the PSOE and intellectuals who over the years have been leaning towards the right, describe these events as a “civilist war coven.” Among those who subscribe to the text are Esperanza Aguirre, Federico Jiménez Losantos, Rosa Díez, Joaquín Leguina and Juan Luis Cebrián.

The Government defends commemorating Franco’s death and does not clarify whether Juan Carlos I will join the events

The manifesto, titled Against Franco: the Constitution is the only possible celebrationthe ‘Free and equal’ platform is promoted, which was presented in 2014 as a “cross-cutting civic movement.”

The scheduling of the events seems to them “a subterfuge” by the Government “to celebrate Franco’s death.” They consider that “not a few” victims of the war and the dictatorship had also been “victimizers,” that is, murderers, and they affirm that those who won the civil war “gave up the power they enjoyed” during the Transition.

Regarding the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, they align themselves with the main theses of the PP and Vox. “He arrived at Moncloa confronting everyone with everyone and today, as then, he walks supported by the crutch of lies. His seven years of Government have been those of the most serious political and institutional corruption in our democracy,” the manifesto states.

They believe that the acts are “a wall between Spaniards” and, also, a smokescreen with which Sánchez “tries to hide all his personal, political and moral misery, and that of his environment, and how many judicial processes corner him for corruption ”.

Furthermore, the signatories speak on behalf of all Spaniards (“we are already reconciled”) and also on behalf of the victims of Francoism. They also consider it necessary to forget what happened to avoid returning to an armed confrontation: “Without forgetting there is no peace,” the manifesto states.

They also point out that Sánchez, with these events, does nothing more than “remember the prolonged failure of the opposition to put an end to a decrepit and bloodthirsty dictator who died in bed and the loneliness and sacrifice of the few heroic fighters who fought him.”

The Government will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Franco’s death in 2025 under the motto “Spain in freedom”



Yaiza Santos