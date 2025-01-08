As soon as 2025 begins, Aitana Ocaña has been involved in rumors about his love life. This time it is neither with Sebastián Yatra nor with Miguel Bernardeau, but with the Real Madrid player, Jude Bellingham.

Although the program was Socialite who released this information on January 5, it was this Thursday in let’s see where Giovanna González has offered more information about it about the relationship between the singer and the footballer.

“They are not a couple as such,” the journalist assured, although she went on to detail the length of time they had been having a conversation: “Yes they fool around, “They’ve been talking a lot online for months.”

Giovanna González also wanted to dispel some of the doubts that have arisen regarding this courtship and has stated that, to date, Aitana and Jude have not seen each other in person: “They have not met even once“.

“The reason is because the footballer did not wantnot because he is not interested, because the conversations are silly level. “He doesn’t want to see himself in this media plot,” the communicator explained.

Because she has not met the Englishman, the Catalan would have made another decision regarding her sentimental situation. “He hasn’t wasted his time… Since he doesn’t want to stay with her, what has he done? She has reunited with her ex, Miguel Bernardeau. They have seen him enter his house several times,” said Giovanna González.

Even so, neither Aitana Ocaña nor Jude Bellingham have commented on these speculations. Neither has Miguel Bernardeau, who has also been involved in the plot.