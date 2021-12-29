Before the ‘boom’ of women’s football, Alexia Putelles’ Ballon d’Or and this European champion Barcelona, ​​the First Division had other icons, pioneers who made their way with goals and titles, also with the first adventures in the American league, the role model. One of them wore blue and white and left an indelible memory in the golden years of the section. Now, at 35, he returns in one of his last stages to achieve the most difficult yet: promoting Espanyol to the Iberdrola League.

Adriana Martín (Teruel, 1986) announced yesterday afternoon that she was leaving Lazio in the Italian Serie B. The forward heads to Barcelona to join the Espanyol project and be that revulsive that Rubén Casado’s team lacks, at the top of the table, but without promotion numbers.

After training in Barcelona and winning titles with CE Sabadell de Santi Fernández, the forward came to Espanyol from the hand of the coach in 2005. He lived four seasons in which he added two Queen’s Cups and a Super League, in that unforgettable spring of 2006 that also served the Copa del Rey of the men’s team.

Adriana played on the right wing, forming a fearsome forward with Sara Serna and Marta Cubí. Scorer, with a technical quality superior to the rest, then she became a globetrotter. He was in teams like him Atlético de Madrid, Málaga, Rayo Vallecano or Levante, to later play in two stages in New York (United States), in London with Chelsea and in Rome with Lazio.