Bper, theoutlook changes from stable to positive. Agreement with trade unions for 1,700 exits and 550 new entries. The title stands out in Piazza Affari

Moody’s improvesoutlook on the rating long-term “Ba3” of Bper a “positive“from” stable “. The decision, explains a note from the institution,” reflects Moody’s expectations that the bank will continue its process of improving credit quality, maintaining good levels of capital and profitability over the next 12-18 months. “.

Furthermore, the rating agency highlights that theacquisition of the Banca Carige group, should it be finalized, “it would help strengthen Bper’s competitive positioning with opportunities to generate synergies and economies of scale “.

Moody’s has placed under observation also the rating long-term “Caa2” of Carige for a possible improvement that would bring it into line with that of Bper (“Ba3”) in the event of the acquisition of the Ligurian bank by the Modenese bank. The agency, underlines a note from the bank, also clarified that, “if the acquisition is not finalized, Carige’s ratings would remain unchanged”.

But not only. Bper has made it known that it has achieved a agreement with trade unions on the process of “optimization of the workforce“, which provides the exit of 1,700 employees also with recourse to the sector’s solidarity fund. They will be carried out at the same time 850 hires, of which 500 new hires, “also with specific professional skills”, and 300 stabilization of fixed-term contracts.

They have also been agreed “new provisions on supplementary pensions, health care and other regulatory aspects for the workers of the parent company and a new group agreement has been reached regarding territorial mobility “.

“I am very satisfied with the agreements reached, which constitute an important premise for the new challenges that the group will be called upon to face with the 2022-2024 industrial plan – commented the CEO. Piero Montani. “These agreements will allow, among other things, the entry of new resources, also in support of youth employment and with a view to generational renewal”.

Meanwhile a Piazza Affari, Bper, following the improvement in the outlook to positive by Moody’s and the agreement with the unions for 1,700 exits, at the opening of the stock exchange rises over 1% to 1.83 euros.