“Kommersant”: the court sentenced the mobilized to 5 years of general regime for desertion

In Novosibirsk, a military court sentenced 25-year-old mobilized Vladimir Konstantinov for desertion on the eve of being sent to a special military operation zone. About it writes “Kommersant”.

On December 29, the man escaped from the camp and went home to his mother. Three weeks later, he voluntarily appeared before the investigator, pleaded guilty and declared that “it is better to go to prison than to the front.”

He was charged under the serious article “Desertion during the period of mobilization or in the conditions of an armed conflict.” The maximum penalty is 15 years in prison. The prosecutor demanded five and a half years in a strict regime colony, the defense insisted on a suspended sentence. As a result, the court appointed the convict five years in a general regime colony.

Earlier, in St. Petersburg, a garrison military court passed a sentence on a Russian contract serviceman who escaped from a military unit during the period of mobilization. The man received 5.5 years in a general regime colony.

In March, Russia’s Supreme Court determined the conditions under which a soldier must be acquitted of desertion. The draft resolution of the plenum of the highest court, which explained the practice of holding citizens accountable for war crimes, states that the courts should acquit military personnel who deserted due to difficult life circumstances. These may be a serious illness of relatives or facts of violence by colleagues. However, such valid reasons can only be taken into account once.