Aztec TV just welcomed the new season of ‘Survivor Mexico’, reality show to which several figures in the middle returned to take the victory among the obstacles that everyone will have to face.

However, there were also personalities who they did not want to return to join the challenge competition, including artists who were very popular in previous editions of the show, including Alejandra Toussaint, better known as ‘The Greater Hyena‘.

Alexandra Toussaintrevealed through his social networks that he did receive the invitation to participate again in Survivor Mexico, but decided not to make his return.

“Production, if you were kind enough to invite me, TV Azteca too, it’s for other reasons that we couldn’t reach agreements… I have to be very honest with you… I want to tell you that every good thing you have written and every bad thing, so obsessive that I am, yes I have read it, and it has affected me, ”explained the famous.

He also added that “if it is an experience that I cherish very much, having been in Survivor, but it has given me a lot of panic attacks, I have also needed a lot of support from my family, the support of therapy, because one You enter these reality shows as a normal person and you come out as a character ”.

The beautiful Mexican actress remarked that most of the time viewers of the program they were very ‘hard’ with the participants of reality.

That is why the former participant of MasterChef Celebrity considers it negative that fans of the show launch against her family just for being part of the television program.

“I don’t know if they will see me again in this type of reality show, I don’t know if they will see me again in another reality show, the only thing I know for now is that I have news for you this week.”

