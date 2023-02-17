Home page World

During a police operation that escalated in a Trier discotheque, an officer had to fire two warning shots. © Carsten Rehder/dpa

Around 40 people attacked the police with iron bars and glass bottles. There are dramatic scenes, two warning shots are fired – at least five officers are injured.

Trier – During a violent attack during a police operation in Trier on Friday night, around 40 people attacked the police with iron bars and glass bottles, among other things.

At least five officers were injured during the operation in the Rhineland-Palatinate city, a police spokesman said in the morning. Two men aged 42 and 21 were taken into custody, others are at large.

The police had previously been called to a nightclub in Trier-West shortly after midnight because of alleged bodily harm. Due to the heated mood and the large number of drunk people, several patrol cars had made their way. While the facts were being recorded, some bystanders began to attack the officers. They were able to fend off the attack “with massive effort” using pepper spray, according to the police.

“Life-threatening situation for officials”

Around the same time, around 40 people banded together to attack the officers. The police officers were attacked “with iron bars, glass bottles, brooms and shovels”. A man even threw a shopping cart in the direction of the officers. “For the emergency services, who were outnumbered, this created a life-threatening situation,” it said. Only when an officer fired two warning shots in the air did the situation calm down and the police officers were able to evacuate the injured colleagues.

“I have never experienced such an outbreak of violence against emergency services during my time as head of the Trier police station,” said police director Christian Hamm in a press release early Friday morning. “A group of violent criminals has banded together to attack and injure the police simply because of their presence.” Five officers were unable to continue their duty due to injuries.

The police are now investigating on suspicion of bodily harm, resistance to law enforcement officials, serious breach of the peace and attempted release of prisoners. dpa