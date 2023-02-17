Veracruz.- This Friday, February 17, in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees Celsius will be presenting with cloudy activity and probability of rain.

According to the weather forecast of the Ministry of Civil Protection, for this Friday in a large part of the state temperatures are expected to be around 16 to 22 degrees Celsius, except for Perote and Orizaba where temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees are expected.

In general, it was reported that for this weekend cold front number 33 is expected to generate adverse effects in the entity, leading to a notable drop in temperatures.

For this day, potential rains are expected that could leave accumulated in the region of 5 to 20 millimeters in general and from 50 to 70 millimeters maximum, without ruling out that they may be greater.

Likewise, strong winds with gusts of 50 to 75 kilometers per hour are expected in the regions of the Perote Valley, Los Tuxtlas, as well as 40 to 60 kilometers per hour in Orizaba.

It may interest you:

Meanwhile, maximum gusts from the North of 90 to 105 kilometers per hour are expected in the region from the central coast to the south and of similar intensity in the north central region.