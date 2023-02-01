Coco is a bot that provides free advice or tips to help improve mental health.

The bot, which takes the form of an electronic platform, asks people to write down their specific problem, marking the most negative thoughts they encounter, and then offers solutions to the problem.

And this service continued without thousands knowing that the other party is a robot that adopts artificial intelligence to solve their psychological problems.

This aroused the ire of scientists who objected to the knowledge of artificial intelligence about the data of psychiatric patients and the ethical problems that might ensue from the subject.

Experts say that trusting AI to treat mental health patients has a high potential for harm, as it is a machine that does not rely on the emotional side to solve the psychological problem, nor does it know the situation in which the patient lives.

Others have also criticized the idea of ​​a machine dealing with human illnesses in any way on the psychological and emotional level, and the artificial simulation of human feelings that some describe as false.

In this context, consultant psychiatrist Osama Al-Nuaimi told Sky News Arabia, saying: