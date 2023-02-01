Households | Saarikko established a working group to investigate the return of the mortgage interest deduction and the debt ceiling

The working group of the Ministry of Finance investigates the financial situation of households. The report of the working group will be completed in mid-April, when the assembly of the new board is in full swing.

Treasury said on Wednesday that he had set up a working group to investigate the situation of household indebtedness and rising interest rates.

In practice, it is a matter of investigation, behind which is the Minister of Finance Annika Saarikon (mid) January flash, where he brought up the possible return of mortgage interest deductions.

Is it precisely the return of the mortgage interest deduction that needs to be clarified, Juha Majanen, head of the working group, Head of the Office of the Ministry of Finance?

“If the report finds that the public authority needs to do something, then the interest rate reduction can be one of many measures, a means among others. The working group does not focus solely on this issue,” says Majanen.

Read more: Researchers knock out Saariko’s idea: the mortgage interest rate reduction would mainly benefit high-income earners

Home loans the interest deduction right was gradually reduced over ten years, and it was finally removed at the turn of the year.

The idea of ​​restoring the interest rate reduction has mostly been dismissed among economists.

“Economists have mostly rejected the interest rate cut, but the other side of the scale is strong inflation and a rapid rise in interest rates. Of course, it burdens households and then one thing to think about may be the return of the interest rate reduction, but I don’t want to anticipate this in any way,” Majanen estimates.

Undersecretary According to Majanen, the debt ceiling is also on the list of issues to be clarified. Finance Minister Saarikko outlined in the summer of 2021 that the debt ceiling will not be implemented.

The debt ceiling prevents households from taking loans that are too large for their ability to pay.

Why is the debt ceiling on the table again, Juha Majanen?

“The work of the working group should not be limited in advance and all means are under consideration, including the debt ceiling,” Majanen reasons.

The reason can be found in the economic situation. In January of this year, the Bank of Finland became concerned about large loans. The fear is that Finns may be forced to sell their homes.

Read more: The Bank of Finland was worried about large loans – Finns may even be forced to sell their homes

Majanen says that the working group will consider the state of households from several different angles.

“The perspective of households, mortgage borrowers, the housing market, lenders, i.e. banks, and also the perspective of the financial market is on display. Of course, the perspective of public finances is also one, i.e. what is the most efficient and justified for the taxpayer’s money,” says Majanen.

“And when thinking about ways, we want to highlight those that are incentives in the right direction. That you don’t fight against the market.”

Others Majanen does not want to speculate on the financial means that the working group might bring up. The working group is supposed to complete its presentation in mid-April, when the government negotiations after the parliamentary elections are underway.

“The working group aims to ensure that the government of the next election period can make the necessary policies in its program or at the initial meeting, and for this work the working group creates a data base,” says Majanen.

Financial industry criticized the ministry’s decision to exclude banks from the new working group on Wednesday.

According to Chief of Staff Majanen, they wanted to keep the working group between authorities. In addition to the ministry, the members include the Bank of Finland and the Financial Supervisory Authority.

“The purpose is to consult the financial sector as experts,” says Majanen.