Next setback for the former football leader: The New England Patriots have not been able to end their sporting crisis in Germany either and are stumbling towards a hopeless remaining season in the NFL. In front of 50,144 fans – including national players Leon Goretzka and Mats Hummels – the Patriots lost 6:10 (3:7) against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt on Sunday.
Even the support of thousands of Patriots fans dressed in blue was not enough for head coach Bill Belichick’s team to show a sporting sign of life. With eight defeats from ten games, the former top club from Foxborough is currently a long way from previous successes. A playoff participation is out of reach.
There was little of the entertainment character of the previous week to be seen on the second Frankfurt match day. Where Nico Santos and Kontra K appeared in the top game between the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins (21:14) seven days earlier, the Patriots and Colts did not have a halftime show. The differences were also clear in other ways: a bumpy game, hardly any well-known names, no rumors about the appearance of world stars like pop singer Taylor Swift. The game thrived on the numerous cheerleaders in the stands, especially cheering on the Patriots.
Former German NFL players such as Markus Kuhn, Sebastian Vollmer and Björn Werner heated up the audience. Former DFB director Oliver Bierhoff (55) has been working as a consultant for the Patriots since October. “I am pleased about the great atmosphere and that we as Germany can present ourselves as a great host country. Germany is a big topic in our organization. Everyone is hot,” Bierhoff said on DAZN before the game started.
Patriots head coach Belichick watched his team’s performance wearing a blue and white bobble hat. The 71-year-old has coached the team since 2000 and his six Super Bowl rings no longer fit on one hand. Since the departure of star quarterback Tom Brady in 2020, things have declined significantly in terms of sport. Belichick recently avoided questions about his professional future. You should continue to accompany him.
A few hours before the game started, hundreds of fans marched through Frankfurt behind a meter-long Patriots banner with the inscription “Patriots Fans Germany”. Many football supporters also gathered early at the stadium. In colorful jerseys with various club logos and names of former star players. When it comes to football, German fans are often more attached to the league or individual idols, not necessarily to a specific team.
All those who came away empty-handed from the over three million ticket requests were able to watch the show on RTL in addition to DAZN. Starting with the game in Frankfurt, the station showed eleven hours of football in its main program.
Before kickoff, the New England Patriots cheerleaders danced to, among other things, “More Than a Feeling” and “Dream On” on the NFL logo in the middle of the stadium. A song selection that should suit German football fans on this day. Because soon the spectacle will not take place again in this country. The NFL will not come back to Munich until fall 2024. In 2025 it will be Frankfurt’s turn again.
The Colts, coached by Shane Steichen (38), kicked off at exactly 3:30 p.m. The Patriots immediately started with high pressure, but conceded an early touchdown after a successful field goal. Buoyed by the lead, the Colts’ offense approached the end zone more than once, but Indianapolis was unable to score another goal before halftime.
After halftime it was bumpy but exciting. Another field goal by the Patriots brought additional excitement, but the Colts followed suit and increased their lead again in the final quarter. Shortly before the end, the Colts intercepted a promising Patriots pass towards the end zone – and thus prevented a touchdown. The game was decided.
