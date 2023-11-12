There was little of the entertainment character of the previous week to be seen on the second Frankfurt match day. Where Nico Santos and Kontra K appeared in the top game between the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins (21:14) seven days earlier, the Patriots and Colts did not have a halftime show. The differences were also clear in other ways: a bumpy game, hardly any well-known names, no rumors about the appearance of world stars like pop singer Taylor Swift. The game thrived on the numerous cheerleaders in the stands, especially cheering on the Patriots.