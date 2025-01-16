Errejón testifies before the judge three months after the sexual assault complaint

The former deputy of Sumar and co-founder of Podemos Íñigo Errejón is called to testify this Thursday before the judge who is investigating him for alleged sexual assault of the actress Elisa Mouiláa, almost three months after the young woman filed a complaint for some events that occurred in 2021 and time and a half after the complainant testifies.

A novelty in the case is that Mouliaá will go to the Plaza de Castilla courts accompanied by her new lawyer, Alfredo Arrién, who has recently begun to represent her after the criminal process was reopened after a month on hold because the previous lawyer of the actress, lawyer Carla Vall, was on maternity leave.

In addition, it will be the first time that Sumar’s former parliamentary spokesperson will be seen again, who has remained away from public life since he resigned from all his positions on October 24 of last year, after anonymous complaints of sexual violence circulated on social networks that would point to he.

His departure was announced through a statement in which he did not explicitly allude to these complaints, but instead referred to the “wear and tear” suffered and said he had reached “the limit of contradiction between the character and the person.”

That same night, the actress Elisa Mouilaá filed a complaint with the Police in which she reported having suffered touching, non-consensual kisses and comments of a sexual nature by Errejón on at least three occasions on the same night in September 2021, before, during and after a party they attended at the house of some of her friends.

Magistrate Adolfo Carretero opened the case against Errejón that same month of October, but left it on hold shortly after due to the medical leave of the complainant’s lawyer, and reopened it a month later when upholding an appeal by the former deputy’s defense in the that this party warned that the magistrate had allowed a lawyer to appear who was on sick leave because she was going to give birth, and therefore could not.

In this order, the judge summoned Elisa Mouliaá for this January 16 at 11:00, expressly warning her that “she may come with a lawyer of her choice who is in person beforehand, or a lawyer will be appointed ex officio,” in a letter in which she detailed that the lawyer Carla Vall informed the court that she would go on maternity leave on January 8, so that she could appear in the case in a timely manner.

He also cited Íñigo Errejón as under investigation for the same day, but at 12:30 p.m.

The person under investigation asked the court to delay his statement for a day or at least a few hours so that he could prepare his defense after the complainant’s statement, but the magistrate rejected it.

Mouliaá’s lawyer has explained to EFE that his intention is to provide objective elements to support the veracity of the complaint, without advancing more details, and has acknowledged that the victim is affected and nervous by everything that happened and wants to testify to get over this episode as much as possible. before.