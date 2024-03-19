Julian Zucchi He has earned the total disapproval of Magaly Medina. This happened after she heard the Argentine actor say that he still loves Yiddá Eslava, a fact that minimized his romance with his reporter. Priscila Mateo. This Monday, March 18, the 'Urraca' attacked Julián for what he did to his worker last weekend. Likewise, the show host revealed that her reporter wants to resign from 'Magaly TV, the firm'.

YOU CAN SEE: Does Julián Zucchi ask his girlfriend Priscila Mateo to resign from 'Magaly TV, la firma'? This was revealed

Why was Magaly Medina upset with Julián Zucchi?

This March 18, Magaly Medina She started her program upset and making a tremendous revelation that leaves her in a bad light. Julian Zucchi.

“Julián Zucchi knows that there are cameras that are attentive to each of his movements. However, on Friday, while he posted on his social networks that he was acting as a devoted father with his children, at night he invited the reporter Priscila Mateo to his house. He made her get into a taxi and at dawn, she left scared and trying to avoid the possible cameras that were outside Julián Zucchi's home. She left that building where he lives almost clandestinely and He watched her smiling hidden inside…” Magaly said at first.

“Not even Julián had the delicacy to accompany her to the taxi, what a way to expose my reporter to such nonsense,” added the 'Magpie'.

Then, Magaly Medina showed the images of how Julián Zucchi behaved with his reporter Priscila Mateo when she visited him in his apartment.

YOU CAN SEE: They are no longer hiding! Julián Zucchi and Priscila Mateo are captured very happy and kissing at a party

What did Julián Zucchi say about what he did to Priscila Mateo?

After criticism from Magaly Medina, Julian Zucchi He immediately issued a statement from his Instagram account to explain what happened to reporter Priscila Mateo.

“Last Friday, after returning from Madrid after a six-day trip, my only priority was spending quality time with my children. After my children went to bed, Priscila decided to visit me briefly and she had no contact with them. We met in a room in my building, not in my apartment, to talk about personal and professional situations, due to the current media situation,” said Julián.

“I have always maintained and will continue to maintain a strict policy of not introducing new friendships into my children's lives until I consider the relationship to be stable and serious, an agreement that I fully share with the mother of my children,” Zucchi added.

Is Priscila Mateo going to resign from 'Magaly TV, la firma'?

Upon reading Zucchi's statement, Magaly Medina did not hesitate to criticize Julián for pointing out that Priscila “is just a friendship.” “Is it just your 'good time'? In order to save himself and his skin, he is not interested in treating a girl who says he loves her pejoratively,” said the 'Magpie', with annoyance.

Finally, Medina showed his concern about what Priscila Mateo has communicated to him. “Julián has told her to resign because he has made her believe that I have colluded with Rodrigo González to expose her”commented the 'Urraca', who took the opportunity to advise her reporter.

#Magaly #Medina #reveals #concern #reporter #Priscila #Mateo #quotJulián #told #resignquot