Ernesto Pimentel He made a radical decision regarding his health and how it has deteriorated. The presenter underwent a delicate surgery to improve your quality of life.

Through a statement, the popular ‘Chola Chabuca’ underwent surgery this Thursday, January 6 for a hip transplant due to a strange disease that prevents her from walking normally.

“Ernesto Pimentel underwent a hip transplant this Thursday because he suffers from advanced necrosis; that is to say, a strange disease that eats away at the bones in that area and there is poor blood circulation. That health problem did not allow him to move well and he had to be with a cane for more than 8 years ”, reads the message sent by the driver’s press team.

“At 5 in the morning, the comic actor entered the Ricardo Palma clinic and was quite optimistic for this surgical intervention,” they added.

Ernesto Pimentel underwent a hip transplant after walking for eight years with a cane. Photo: Ernesto Pimentel / Instagram

Ernesto Pimentel does not blame his character

It should be noted that the creator of the ‘Chola Chabuca’, Ernesto Pimentel, ruled out that his discomfort is due to the huge studs that his character uses.

“I love my character so much that I am not going to blame him for any of my discomforts. The doctor has told me that it is because I have poor blood circulation due to a blow that I suffered a long time ago ”, the actor also clarified.

Ernesto Pimentel does not blame his character for his illness. Photo: Ernesto Pimentel / Instagram

Ernesto Pimentel and his fight against HIV

Ernesto Pimentel said that he suffered discrimination for being a person with HIV, but that thanks to his efforts, things were changing for him. “It is a reality, but the success and the money make them forget about it. I am not a reference for that, I want them to see me that I am a person who did not give up. Your state of health does not determine who you are, but rather your desire to get ahead, to take care of yourself and others, “he told Apropo.

Ernesto Pimentel told how he faces his fight against HIV. Photo: broadcast

Ernesto Pimentel is moved after talking about fatherhood

Like other national celebrities, Ernesto Pimentel became a father just over two years ago and from then on he seems to have become a different person. The driver revealed that he was very happy with this stage of his life and assured that he enjoys watching his son grow up.

Ernesto Pimentel announced that he overcame the coronavirus. Photo: Twitter

“It is the biggest challenge of my life. I am very grateful to God for the moment I’m going through watching Gael grow up and that excites me because there are many challenges that arise, ”he said for America.