What’s discouraging sometimes is putting an earbud in your ear and discovering that the battery is already dead. Despite the then revolutionary Apple AirPods to have been launched in 2016 and successfully, a competitor with more autonomy has always been targeted — and the Clocks seems to be a big one, with a release date of February 2022.

The thing is that it has spare batteries that are easily detachable, thanks to three small magnetized pins. Each charge lasts nine hours, but its Bluetooth 5.2 rechargeable case extends that moment, without having to be plugged in, for 60 hours.

Wow! The sound quality is also at an excellent level, with four microphones, cVc Echo Cancelling and Noise Suppression, a must-have item in an airplane or noisy environment.

You can pre-order it for $59.

(Note published in issue 1255 of Dinheiro Magazine)