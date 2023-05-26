(advertorial)

In the morning – if you’re already in a hurry – finding out that you still have to fill up, that’s quite inconvenient. With Kia’s electric cars, you won’t have that problem anytime soon: take your car off the wallbox in the morning and leave with a full charge. Don’t have a wallbox or charging station at home? With the Kia EV6, which has a range of up to 528 kilometers (WLTP), the average Dutch person only has to charge once a week. And that is exactly Kia’s idea: their cars should make life easier.

The same applies to the models of the brand that are supplied as Plug-in Hybrid, and to some extent also to the normal Hybrid. Due to the economical character of a Kia Hybrid, you are less often at the gas station. But beyond that, Kia also makes life easier and more relaxed for the driver. Take the Kia Connect app, for example, in which you can see how far your electric car or Plug-in Hybrid is charged and when you can get back on the road. On some new models, the app also shows whether the doors are locked and where you parked the car. Very handy if you are somewhere in the center of Amsterdam.

Recharge 100 kilometers in 4.5 minutes

Charging an electric car at Kia is super fast. After 4.5 minutes of fast charging, you can drive another 100 kilometers with the EV6. So order that coffee to take away, because you won’t be able to finish it in such a short time. A Kia also makes your life more relaxed while driving; for example, you will receive a signal when the car in front of you is driving away from the traffic light, and there are countless other features that help you drive or simply make the journey more pleasant.

Do you need power for something, but there are no sockets nearby? With Vehicle-to-Load, your Kia serves as a fully-fledged socket and you can plug in all kinds of things, from a coffee machine to a mini fridge for camping or, for example, your electric mountain bike. You can even plug in an extension cord while camping to light up your tent. The possibilities are endless.

Which Kia is right for you?

Kia now has an electric or electrified model for everyone. For example, the range currently consists of three EVs (the fourth will follow later this year: the seven-seat EV9), five Plug-in Hybrid and three Hybrid models. Wondering which Kia is right for you?