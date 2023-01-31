A heavy unexpected event for the player, but also for Ten Hag, because the Dane has so far been one of the key elements of his team’s rebirth

Christian Eriksen stops again. The Danish ex Inter, one of the keys to Manchester United’s rebirth this season, will be out at least until the end of April due to an ankle problem sustained in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Reading. Both the 30-year-old and Ten Hag are hoping for a recovery in time for the end of the season: United are the only English side still in the running on four fronts, and the month of May could be decisive.

THE INJURY — Eriksen stopped in the 57th minute of Saturday’s triumph over Reading thanks to a brace from Casemiro, his partner in crime in midfield. The 30-year-old Dane was hit in the ankle by striker Andy Carroll, who was later sent off: he initially tried to stay on the field, but waved the white flag shortly afterwards, being replaced by Fred. After the game, Ten Hag immediately seemed concerned about the conditions of one of his staples, and the first checks confirmed the coach’s suspicions. United, in announcing long recovery times, did not provide an exact prognosis of the Dane’s problem. See also Denmark and Tunisia signed a zero draw with few emotions

KEY — Eriksen has been one of United’s key players this season. Bought on a free transfer in the summer on a three-year deal after last season’s finale with Brentford showed the 30-year-old had fully recovered from the heart problem at Euro 2020 that forced him out of Inter, Eriksen he was initially employed by Ten Hag in various roles, including that of centre-forward, but he found a stable home in the midfield pairing of 4-2-3-1 on which United built their renaissance. On the pitch in the Premier League in 19 of the 20 games played by the Red Devils (18 as starter), Eriksen amassed 1489 minutes scoring 1 goal (on 13 November in the win at Fulham) and providing 7 assists, more than any player of United.

REPLACEMENT — It will not be easy for Ten Hag to replace him. Eriksen is a unique player among the midfielders available to the coach, perfect paired with Casemiro because to the ability to manage the team from up front the defense adds the creativity necessary to lend a hand to the attack, inspiring him with his assists and his long balls . However, United does not seem willing to return to the market: Ten Hag will have to choose who, between the Brazilian Fred and the Scottish McTominay, will pair up with Casemiro. Hoping that Eriksen can get back in shape for the season finale. See also Tiger Woods and other miraculous comebacks in world sport

