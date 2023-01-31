The defense of the ex-player of the Barcelona Dani Alves He has filed an appeal against the decision of the investigating judge to send him to preventive detention, accused of raping a young woman in a private bathroom at the disco Sutton from Barcelona the night of December 30.

As reported by legal sources, in his writing, of more than 20 pages and which was presented this Monday before the court electronically, the lawyer Christopher Martell He uses arguments to dismantle the flight risk on which the investigating judge relied to send the footballer to prison, on January 20.

The appeal asks the Court of Barcelona to revoke the decision of the head of the Investigating Court number 15 of Barcelona and release the person under investigation, if necessary with other less burdensome precautionary measures, while the case is being investigated.

‘He’s a good person’

Cristóbal Martell himself, together with the lawyer Arnau Xumetra, visited Dani Alves last Friday in the prison of Brians 2 of Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona), where the soccer player shares a cell with another inmate in a unit intended to house mostly people linked to crimes against sexual freedom.

Through that visit several ‘secrets’ were known that the Brazilian keeps and that he has shared with some inmates.

“He is a good person. He is super calm, they ask him for autographs… I hallucinate, ”said one prisoner, who almost always accompanies him.

Willing to wear the bracelet

And he added: “He is in module 13 with Coutinho, who is my friend A Brazilian. The other day the director and the deputy director took him out. They went to show him everything about the sports area. At 1:30 p.m., at lunchtime.”

Meanwhile, Alves was willing to wear a telematic bracelet to guarantee control of his movements if the court agrees to release him on provisional release while the legal case is being investigated, according to Antena 3.

He walks normal and ordinary. He does not lead a special life, nor does he have a special life there, nor is he treated especially, ”he revealed.

