The love story between Christian Eriksen and Inter lasted 689 strange days, all lived on a roller coaster: unexpected descents, sudden ascents, then the last unthinkable stop. It all ended yesterday in a very private meeting at the Inter headquarters between the Dane who came to Milan for the occasion together with his agent Martin Schoots, the Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta and the club’s lawyer Angelo Capellini.